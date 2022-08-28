Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ and MARK STEVENSON, Associated Press Aug. 28, 2022 Updated: Aug. 28, 2022 10:32 a.m.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As hopes faded of rescuing 10 men trapped in a flooded Mexican coal mine, evidence mounted that the current administration's populist policies have driven the revival of the dangerous, primitive mines that continue claiming lives.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador enacted a plan two years ago to revive coal-fired power plants in northern Mexico and give preference to buying coal from the smallest mines. The purchases were part of the president’s policies to give more income to the poorest Mexicans.
FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ and MARK STEVENSON