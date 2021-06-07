Mexico president appears to hold key majority in elections
CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN and MARK STEVENSON, Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s party and its allies appeared poised to maintain their majority in Mexico's lower chamber of the congress, according to initial results.
Electoral authorities released “quick count” results based on voting samples that allow estimates of the voting trends to determine the rough potential makeup of the Chamber of Deputies late Sunday.