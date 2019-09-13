https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Metra-services-halted-after-train-collides-with-14438717.php
Metra services halted after train collides with truck
CHICAGO (AP) — Travel on a line of Chicago's Metra commuter rail service has ground to a halt following a collision of a semitrailer truck and a train that derailed.
Metra spokesman Michael Gillis says Friday's crash involved a northbound train on Metra's Southwest line, which was traveling from Orland Park to downtown Chicago. The collision occurred inside a Norfolk Southern yard on the city's South Side.
Gillis says the approximately three-dozen passengers on the train and the truck's driver weren't injured.
Metra officials say the length of delays for commuters is unknown.
