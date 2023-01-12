Metal detectors to be used in city where boy shot teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Metal detectors will be installed in every school in the Virginia city where a 6-year-old boy shot and wounded his teacher last week, school officials said Thursday.
The Newport News School Board received permission Wednesday to purchase 90 walk-through metal detectors and has already begun ordering them, said board chair Lisa Surles-Law. The first state-of-the-art detectors will be installed at Richneck Elementary School, where first-grade teacher Abigial Zwerner was shot.