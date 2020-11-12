Merit Program: Ridgefield student one of three commended

Reggie Stuhr, from Ridgefield was one of three students from the Wooster School in Danbury, Connecticut to be named a Commended Student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. Anastasia Wei from Danbury, and Harrison Gordon from Fairfield, Connecticut were also named. From left: Matt Byrnes, Wooster School, head of school, Anastasia Wei, Reggie Stuhr, Harrison Gordon, Adam Kendis, director of college guidance at the school. less Reggie Stuhr, from Ridgefield was one of three students from the Wooster School in Danbury, Connecticut to be named a Commended Student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. Anastasia Wei from ... more Photo: Wooster School / Contributed Photo Photo: Wooster School / Contributed Photo

Reggie Stuhr of Ridgefield has been named a Commended Student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program, Wooster School Head of School Matthew Byrnes announced.

Stuhr is one of three Wooster School students to receive the recognition. The others are Anastasia Wei of Danbury and Harrison Gordon of Fairfield. A Letter of Commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, was presented to the seniors.

“Each of these students contribute tremendously to the Wooster community, both in and out of the classroom,” NMSC said in a statement in the information.

Stuhr is the lead trombonist and a backup vocalist for the Wooster Improvisational Jazz Band, a member of the Wooster tennis and basketball teams, was the captain of the JV boys basketball team, a member of the Spectrum (GSA) Club and a member of the Wooster Girl Up Club.

Wei is co-president of the Spectrum (GSA) Club at Wooster, senior prefect for Student Life, a co-leader of the Cognitive Science Club, a member of the technical theater crew and a student ambassador.

Gordon is the President of the Yearbook Association, a member of the boys varsity hockey team, a contributor to the Wooster theater program, and a leader in the Wooster Makerspace. He also has a thriving photography business, has built and maintains his own saltwater coral reef tank, and designed an app to make grocery shopping more efficient.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2021 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).