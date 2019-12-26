Copps Hill merchants celebrate ‘Holiday Countdown’ shopping day

The Marketplace at Copps Hill shopowners Steve Zemo and Nancy O’Connell present the grand prize to the Zander Family from South Salem. Pictured, from left to right: Zemo, Daisy Zander, Kiya Zander, Jacob Steger, and O’Connell. less The Marketplace at Copps Hill shopowners Steve Zemo and Nancy O’Connell present the grand prize to the Zander Family from South Salem. Pictured, from left to right: Zemo, Daisy Zander, Kiya Zander, Jacob ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Copps Hill merchants celebrate ‘Holiday Countdown’ shopping day 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Store owners at the Marketplace at Copps Hill celebrated their first Holiday Countdown shopping day on Saturday, Dec. 14.

To encourage shoppers to stay local, the merchants at The Marketplace offered samples and holiday specials throughout the day.

A grand prize of $1,000 in gift cards to The Marketplace was raffled off to one lucky family who visited all of the participating shops to get their entry card stamped. The Zander family of South Salem was the lucky winner.

The day was made even better with performances by the Ridgefield Chorale. Diners at Southwest Café were treated to a special performance while they dined.

“The Marketplace will continue the Holiday Countdown in years to come and encourage shoppers to stay in Ridgefield.” said Steve Zemo. “Not only is The Marketplace close to home, the shops and restaurants are unparalleled in their quality, selection, and customer service.”