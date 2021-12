BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Mercer County man to three months in jail for denying animals water and feeding them moldy hay.

The Bismarck Tribune reported that South Central Judge Cynthia Feland sentenced Shanan Weigum of Zap on Monday after he pleaded guilty to felony animal cruelty. Prosecutors dismissed a misdemeanor charge of livestock running at large in exchange for the plea.