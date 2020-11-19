Membership in Ridgefield keeps college students in shape

Pictured is one part of the Ridgefield Park and Recreation Center. The town’s Parks and Recreation Marketing, and Programming Supervisor Kathy Fassman writes her guest column for this week about how college students can remain fit while they're home from school for winter break. less Pictured is one part of the Ridgefield Park and Recreation Center. The town’s Parks and Recreation Marketing, and Programming Supervisor Kathy Fassman writes her guest column for this week about how college ... more Photo: Ridgefield Parks And Recreation / Contributed Photo Photo: Ridgefield Parks And Recreation / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Membership in Ridgefield keeps college students in shape 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s Home for the Holidays Membership will help college students stay in shape over their winter break. They can work out in the Wellness Center and enjoy group fitness classes. With the proof of a college ID, students may purchase monthly memberships.

Four for free is here to stay. If you become an All-Inclusive member of the Recreation Center, you get free yoga, cycle, TRX, and row. This is not a limited time offer, but it is only available to new and renewing All-Inclusive members who pay the year in full. Sign up for an All-Inclusive family membership and get 12 months of free yoga, cycle, TRX, and row, which is a savings of $300. Sign up for an All-Inclusive individual membership and get 6 months of free yoga, cycle, TRX, and row, which is a savings of $150. People who already purchased a membership may also take part in this promotion and need to see the Recreation Center’s front desk for details.

For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call (203) 431-2755.