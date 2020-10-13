Medicare counselors available to assist residents

Ridgefield Social Services and their team of CHOICES certified Medicare counselors will once again be offering free reviews to Ridgefield residents. These one-on-one meetings will provide a confidential review of your prescription drug coverage, an explanation of benefits and general assistance to people with Medicare. Counselors will compare your current drug coverage with plans for 2021 assuring all your medications are covered and you are not paying more than you need. Last year’s Open Enrollment counselors saved Ridgefield residents over $130,000 on projected 2020 prescription drug costs.

Medicare Prescription Drug plans make changes each year to premiums, coverage and network providers. Open Enrolment, Oct. 15-Dec. 7, is the only time during the year you can change your prescription coverage for the coming year. The Center for Medicare Advocacy urges beneficiaries to “carefully weigh all their Medicare coverage options annually.” We are here to help you do this.

As with so many things — due to COVID-19, the review sessions will be done remotely. To schedule your appointment by phone, you will be asked to complete a form providing your name, phone, email, current coverage, medications etc. These forms may be picked up at the Town Hall info office, or by emailing municipalagent@ridgefieldct.org.

For more information on any of our programs and to make your appointment to speak with a Ridgefield Medicare CHOICES counselor, email me at municipalagent@ridgefieldct.org or call at 203-431-2754.

This program is made possible through the joint efforts of the Ridgefield Department of Social Services, the Ridgefield Library, Founders Hall the Western CT Area Agency on Aging (WCAAA), and additional support from the Commission on Aging (COA).

CHOICES counselors are trained to provide unbiased information and counseling on Medicare, Medigap, Medicaid, Medicare Savings Programs, Long Term Care Insurance and other state and federal programs.

The WCAAA is one of five Area Agencies on Aging in CT and is a private, not-for-profit organization which serves the needs of older adults or individuals with disabilities.