Medical marijuana bill heads to key House vote

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A second legislative committee on Thursday approved a medical marijuana bill, putting the proposal in line for a key vote in the House of Representatives.

The House Health Committee approved the legislation by Republican Sen. Tim Melson of Florence, that would allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase marijuana after getting a recommendation from a doctor. More than one dozen conditions, including cancer, a terminal illness and chronic pain, would allow a person to qualify.