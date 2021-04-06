Meals on Wheels receives grant from Ridgefield Thrift Shop

Last month, Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield received a generous grant from the Ridgefield Thrift Shop. The grant will be used to help Meals on Wheels meet the rising need to deliver meals during the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020, the nonprofit served a record-breaking 38,788 meals to Ridgefield residents. “We appreciate the longtime support of the Ridgefield Thrift Shop and their generous donation to us and others in the community during a difficult year,” said president and board chair Dean Miller.