Skip to main content
News

Meals on Wheels receives grant from Ridgefield Thrift Shop

Staff

Last month, Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield received a generous grant from the Ridgefield Thrift Shop. The grant will be used to help Meals on Wheels meet the rising need to deliver meals during the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020, the nonprofit served a record-breaking 38,788 meals to Ridgefield residents. “We appreciate the longtime support of the Ridgefield Thrift Shop and their generous donation to us and others in the community during a difficult year,” said president and board chair Dean Miller.

Despite past challenges, including being closed for a large portion of 2020, the Ridgefield Thrift Shop (21 Governor St., Ridgefield) steadfastly continued its tradition of supporting local nonprofit organizations. It’s staffed entirely by volunteers and donates all revenue to local charities, including Meals on Wheels.

Since 1972, Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield (25 Gilbert St., #1, Ridgefield) has provided nourishing meals to people in need of assistance, and also helps any resident who cannot prepare their own meals, including the elderly, disabled and infirm. For information on becoming a client, volunteering or donating visit http://www.mealsonwheelsofridgefield.org.