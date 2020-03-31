https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Meals-on-Wheels-delivers-to-those-self-sheltering-15169345.php
Meals on Wheels delivers to those self-sheltering
For the last 48 years, Meals on Wheels has been delivering healthy meals to Ridgefielders who can’t prepare them. Now there’s even more.
Meals on Wheels is available for Ridgefield seniors or anyone at risk who is self-sheltering and can’t get out to shop. We have no age or income restrictions.
To sign up, call 203-438-8788 or visit the website at mealsonwheelsofridgefield.org/.
