#MeToo leader launches new hashtag to mobilize voters
Errin Haines, Ap National Writer
Updated
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2017 photo, Tarana Burke, founder, #MeToo Campaign, appears at the Women's Convention in Detroit. Burke is using the second anniversary of the movement to launch a new effort intended to mobilize voters heading into the 2020 election. The new hashtag #MeTooVoter is being unveiled on the same day as the fourth Democratic presidential debate and reflects a frustration among activists that issues of sexual violence and harassment have largely been absent from the debate stage and campaign trail. less
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2017 photo, Tarana Burke, founder, #MeToo Campaign, appears at the Women's Convention in Detroit. Burke is using the second anniversary of the movement to launch a new effort intended ... more
Photo: Paul Sancya, AP
Photo: Paul Sancya, AP
Image
1of/1
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 1
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2017 photo, Tarana Burke, founder, #MeToo Campaign, appears at the Women's Convention in Detroit. Burke is using the second anniversary of the movement to launch a new effort intended to mobilize voters heading into the 2020 election. The new hashtag #MeTooVoter is being unveiled on the same day as the fourth Democratic presidential debate and reflects a frustration among activists that issues of sexual violence and harassment have largely been absent from the debate stage and campaign trail. less
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2017 photo, Tarana Burke, founder, #MeToo Campaign, appears at the Women's Convention in Detroit. Burke is using the second anniversary of the movement to launch a new effort intended ... more
Photo: Paul Sancya, AP
The founder of #MeToo is using the second anniversary of the movement to launch a new effort intended to mobilize voters heading into the 2020 election.
The new hashtag #MeTooVoter is being unveiled Tuesday, on the same day as the fourth Democratic presidential debate and reflects a frustration among activists that issues of sexual violence and harassment have largely been absent from the debate stage and campaign trail.
#MeToo founder Tarana Burke tells The Associated Press that, "We need these candidates to see us as a power base."