McKnight named ‘Traffic Safety Hero’
Ridgefield Police Officer Mike McKnight was given the “Traffic Safety Hero” award from the American Automobile Association (AAA) for his traffic safety work in Ridgefield in 2019.
Photo: Kerry Ducey
