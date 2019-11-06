  • Ridgefield Police Officer Mike McKnight was given the “Traffic Safety Hero” award from the American Automobile Association (AAA) for his traffic safety work in Ridgefield in 2019. Photo: Kerry Ducey

    Ridgefield Police Officer Mike McKnight was given the “Traffic Safety Hero” award from the American Automobile Association (AAA) for his traffic safety work in Ridgefield in 2019.

    Ridgefield Police Officer Mike McKnight was given the “Traffic Safety Hero” award from the American Automobile Association (AAA) for his traffic safety work in Ridgefield in 2019.

    Photo: Kerry Ducey
Photo: Kerry Ducey
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Ridgefield Police Officer Mike McKnight was given the “Traffic Safety Hero” award from the American Automobile Association (AAA) for his traffic safety work in Ridgefield in 2019.

Ridgefield Police Officer Mike McKnight was given the “Traffic Safety Hero” award from the American Automobile Association (AAA) for his traffic safety work in Ridgefield in 2019.

Photo: Kerry Ducey