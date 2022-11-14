Ridgefield farm uses 30 hungry, grazing goats to munch on invasive plants Nov. 14, 2022 Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 8:36 a.m.
RIDEGFIELD — A local farm is getting assistance from a herd of goats as part of an initiative to kill its invasive plants.
About 30 goats are grazing at McKeon Farm as part of a test pilot to encourage native plant growth on the farm. The goats, from Fat and Sassy Goats in Bedford, are spending their days eating the invasive plants on the farm, such as burning bush, Asiatic bittersweet, multiflora rose and European privet.