McCrory pushes for 3 GOP primary debates in Senate race BRYAN ANDERSON, Associated Press/Report for America July 22, 2021 Updated: July 22, 2021 4:13 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this June 5, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump, right, announces his endorsement of N.C. Rep. Ted Budd, left, for the 2022 North Carolina U.S. Senate seat as he speaks at the North Carolina Republican Convention in Greenville, N.C. Former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley was the top overall fundraiser in her bid to fill an open U.S. Senate seat in 2022. Budd got Trump's endorsement last month but hasn't gotten as much financial boost from it as some may have expected. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2020 file photo, U.S. Rep. Mark Walker greets supporters at a campaign event at the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, N.C., Former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley was the top overall fundraiser in her bid to fill an open U.S. Senate seat in 2022. Other candidates find themselves lagging well behind in fundraising. Walker, who entered the race in December 2020, only received about $200,000 between April and June. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP, File) Khadejeh Nikouyeh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory participates during a University of North Carolina Institute of Politics forum in Chapel Hill, N.C. McCrory said on Thursday, July 22, 2021 that he wants to participate in three televised debates ahead of the 2022 primaries, including one in late fall and two early next year. He is competing against U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and former Rep. Marker Walker in his bid for the Republican Party's nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory said on Thursday that he wants to participate in three televised debates ahead of the 2022 primaries, including one in late fall and two early next year.
He is competing against U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and former Rep. Marker Walker in his bid for the Republican Party's nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat.