McConnell faces challenge from Scott as GOP senators regroup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans were meeting behind closed doors Wednesday as Republican leader Mitch McConnell faced a striking challenge to his leadership, a renegade bid by the GOP party's campaign chief Sen. Rick Scott of Florida to oust him after the midterm elections.
Retreating to the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol, a historical site mostly visited by tourists but occasionally used by senators for their most serious of private discussions, Republicans are engaging after a very public spillover of infighting following a disappointing performance in last week's elections that kept Senate control with Democrats.