McCleary, Vibbert join Berkshire Hathaway in Ridgefield

Kayanne Vibbert.

The Ridgefield office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties announced new to business agent Terri McCleary and 32-year agent Kayanne Vibbert have joined the Ridgefield Office.

“I am delighted to have both Terri and Kayanne join our Ridgefield office! Terri brings her years of teaching experience which has translated into caring and patience with her clients. Kayanne has had many successful years in real estate with many satisfied clients. They each bring their own unique backgrounds with a customer service focus which aligns with our company values,” said Josephine Simko, office leader.

For more information, contact the Ridgefield office of Berkshire Hathaway at 203-438-9501.