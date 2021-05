BOSTON (AP) — Boston will drop its appeal of a lawsuit brought by Black officers alleging a promotion exam used by the city's police department was discriminatory and will resolve the claim, Acting Mayor Kim Janey said Thursday.

The 10 Black sergeants filed suit in 2012 alleging that the promotion exam for lieutenants was discriminatory and the city appealed a judge's ruling in the case, which is now before the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, the Boston Globe reported.