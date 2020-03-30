Mathletes excel in Fairfield County contest

The Ridgefield High School Math Team clinched second place in the 2019-20 Fairfield County Math League competition.

In addition, Ridgefield Senior Captain Questin McQuilkin not only finished as the top scorer among seniors, but also had the highest individual score in the entire league.

Kenneth Choi, junior captain, was the second-highest scoring junior in the league.

As it has for the past 11 years, Greenwich High clinched the title, earning 538 points for the season.

Competition for second and third place was keen. Second place Ridgefield High earned 412 points, with Christian Heritage just one point behind at 411.

“The team set a goal this year to finish in the top three schools for Fairfield County and to qualify for both the State and New England Competition,” said Jeff Corbishley, coach of the Ridgefield High Math Team.

“Given their strong finish in the league, they accomplished all the goals they set out for themselves,” he said. “Our team captains Questin and Kenneth showed incredible leadership, dedication, drive, and motivation throughout the season.”

McQuilkin, co-captain for both his junior and senior years, earned 85 points for the season, leading his team to its strong second-place finish.

For individuals, the highest possible score in each match is 18 points, with the lowest match score dropped at the end of the six-match season. That means McQuilkin was just five points shy of the 90-point maximum score for the season.

McQuilkin has been part of the math team throughout high school. Corbishley said he is “truly passionate about mathematics — the art and science of mathematics.”

“He holds a natural curiosity about mathematical truth,” he said. “He loves the ability to compete.”

The Ridgefield Math Team consisted of over 20 students this season. Aside from McQuilkin and Choi, A-Team members were: Aurora Mu, Timothy Porter, Kevin Yang, Stephen Chen, Jack Hudson, Matthew Zhang, Andrei Zubek, Anirudh Krishnan, Liam Flaherty, and Charlie Mueller.

“The students were so disappointed to find out that both the State and New England matches were canceled, as this was a team that could have really had a strong showing in these next-level competitions,” Corbishley said. “The entire Math Team, both those on the A-Team and those on the non-scoring B-Team, should be immensely proud of their achievement this season.”

Ridgefield High is one of 30 public and private schools from throughout the region enrolled in the Fairfield County Math League, constituting hundreds of talented and enthusiastic math students.