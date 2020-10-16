Massachusetts unemployment rate down to 9.6% in September

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts unemployment rate fell to 9.6% in September as the state continues to emerge from an economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced Friday.

The September rate is down 1.8 percentage points from the revised August rate of 11.4%. It has fallen steadily from a highest-in-the-nation 17.7% in June.

The state unemployment rate remained higher than the national rate of 7.9%, as reported by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The state added almost 37,000 jobs last month after adding more than 62,000 in August, according to revised figures.

Job gains came in the education and health services; leisure and hospitality; trade, transportation, and utilities; professional, scientific, and business services; manufacturing; and construction; and financial activities sectors.

The government sector lost jobs.