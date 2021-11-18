Massachusetts politician criticized for insensitive costume

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — Advocacy groups in Massachusetts are condemning Malden City Councilor Jadeane Sica for a photo of her posted online two years ago where she dressed up as an employee of Orchids of Asia, the Florida spa at the center of a high-profile prostitution case that implicated Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Groups in the area including the Greater Malden Asian American Community Coalition released a statement Tuesday demanding that Sica apologize for the photo and calling her out for her use of what they called “yellowface,” which has “historically led to the dehumanization of Asian people," The Boston Globe reported.