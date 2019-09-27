Massachusetts paid $1.1 million for motorcycle crash audit

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts has paid $1.1 million to auditors investigating a backlog of unprocessed violations found after a man drove his pickup truck and trailer into a group of motorcyclists, killing seven.

Grant Thornton, a private auditing company, has billed the state hundreds of thousands of dollars every two weeks to audit the Registry of Motor Vehicles, a department tasked with processing out of state and in state violation notices.

MassLive reports the company was hired to conduct a forensic audit after 72 bins of unprocessed paper notices dating back years were found in Quincy.

Auditors found the Department of Transportation failed to process violations as far back as 2008. The audit report says at least one employee saw Volodymyr Zhukovskyy's previous violation and did not update the driving record.