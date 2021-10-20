Massachusetts man faces unemployment, mortgage fraud charges

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man was charged with illegally obtaining unemployment benefits meant for people who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic, and claiming that the assets of a nonprofit he worked for were his own in a mortgage application, federal prosecutors said.

Clark Grant, 38, of Taunton, was released without bail after an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Boston on Tuesday on charges of wire fraud and making false statements on a loan application. He did not enter pleas.