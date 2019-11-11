Massachusetts man dies in crash on Connecticut highway

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been killed and his passenger injured in a one-vehicle crash on a Connecticut highway.

State police say 44-year-old Russell Jacobs III was driving his pickup truck north on Interstate 91 in East Windsor at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when he veered into the shoulder, struck a guardrail and rolled over.

Jacobs, of Springfield, Massachusetts was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, a 37-year-old Waltham, Massachusetts woman, was taken to Hartford Hospital to be treated for what appeared to be minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.