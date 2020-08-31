Massachusetts alleges in lawsuit that auto lender broke law

BOSTON (AP) — A national subprime auto lender made unfair and deceptive loans to thousands of Massachusetts residents, provided investors with false or misleading information regarding auto securities, and engaged in unfair debt collection practices, the state attorney general's office alleged in a lawsuit.

The suit filed in Suffolk Superior Court alleges that Credit Acceptance Corp. did not inform investors that the company topped off the pools of loans they packaged and securitized with higher-risk loans, despite claiming otherwise in disclosures to investors, the attorney general's office alleged in a statement Monday.

The Southfield, Michigan-based company also made high-interest loans to Massachusetts borrowers it knew the borrowers would be unable to repay, and harassed borrowers with frequent collection calls in villation of state law, the lawsuit says.

“This company made unaffordable and illegal loans to borrowers, causing them to fall into thousands of dollars of debt and even lose their vehicles,” Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement. “We are taking a close look at this industry and we will not allow companies to profit by violating our laws and exploiting consumers.”

The state is seeking relief for borrowers and civil penalties.

A voicemail seeking comment was left with Credit Acceptance Corp.