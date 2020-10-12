Mass timber technology planned for DNR field office in UP

NEWBERRY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources plans to use mass timber technology to build a $5 million field office in the Upper Peninsula.

The building will replace outdated field offices in Newberry, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Marquette.

Mass timber is sustainable and can substitute for concrete and steel, according to the state agency. Large solid or engineered wood columns, beams and panels are used to create multistory buildings from renewable materials.

Construction typically takes less time than traditional concrete-and-steel building because components are manufactured off-site and delivered for installation.

The new building still is in the design stages. It also will house a DNR customer service center. It will include office and garage space and a community room.

“Michigan has 20 million acres (8 million hectares) of forest land and a growing forest products industry worth over $20 billion,” said Shannon Lott, DNR deputy director. “This building will help showcase both of these Michigan assets.”