Maskless lawmaker runs hearings after out-of-state trip

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Republican state legislator was permitted to lead public hearings Friday a day after he returned from Florida because he met criteria for breaking quarantine, the New Hampshire House speaker's office said. But he failed to cover his face, as required, for more than three hours of testimony.

Rep. Al Baldasaro, R-Londonderry, is chair of the House State-Federal Relations and Veterans Affairs Committee. He led hearings on bills Friday, with several committee members joining him in person at the Statehouse complex and the public participating via phone.