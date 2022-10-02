Maryland’s smallest bat's survival threatened

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — What tricolor bats lack in size, they make up for in their important role in insect control and pollination. But their survival is being threatened by biological and environmental factors.
The tricolor bats’ range includes Maryland and the Eastern Shore. They weigh only 6 grams, with a body length of just slightly over 3 inches. Despite their diminutive size, they serve a big role in pest control by eating a number of insects that endanger crops. For an animal weighing roughly the same as a quarter, it’s one of the most prolific natural control measures of grain moths and beetles.