Maryland police reunite woman with $17K in scammed cash

NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say they've intercepted $17,500 cash from a duct-taped package a woman mistakenly sent to scammers.

State Police said in a release that an unidentified woman began receiving calls warning that her computer's virus software was expiring. Police say the woman gave scammers her bank information and they withdrew $350. When she asked for a refund, they instead moved $35,000 from her savings account to checking, but told her it was an accidental deposit made by their company.

Following instructions to return it in two installments, she withdrew $17,500, packaged the cash in plastic, wrapped it in tape and shipped it to California.

Police say she became suspicious on Friday and informed authorities. Using tracking information, they located the package before it'd been loaded onto a delivery truck.