Maryland lawmakers work weekend, set for virus measure vote

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are working through the weekend.

Both the House and Senate are scheduled to convene Sunday afternoon.

Lawmakers are set to vote on an emergency measure to address the new coronavirus. It would enable the governor to take additional steps to help people affected by the virus. The measure includes provisions to prevent price gouging for critical items.

Lawmakers have been focusing on passing priority legislation, such as the state budget, in case they end up adjourning early because of the virus. They also have been advancing a measure for K-12 education.