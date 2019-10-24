Mary Pat Sexton named Ridgefield Realtor of the Year

Mary Pat Sexton, left, receives the 2019 Realtor of the Year Award from Ridgefield Board of Realtors (RBOR) President Toni Riordan at the board's annual meeting and trade expo on Oct. 23.

Mary Pat Sexton has received the 2019 Realtor of the Year award from Ridgefield Board of Realtors (RBOR).

Sexton, a sales associate with Keller Williams Realty, served as RBOR’s president in 2018. She has been instrumental in the association’s community outreach activities to help our neighbors in need, including RBOR’s Annual Food Drive benefiting the Ridgefield and Redding Food Pantries and the Salvation Army holiday collections for Ridgefield Social Services. She also spearheads Realtor participation in Ridgefield’s Rid Litter Day.

Mary Pat is devoted to the community where she lives and passionately believes no one should ever go hungry. She selflessly gives her time to Ridgefield Meals on Wheels where she serves as Manager. She is also active in the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Ann’s Place, Lyndsey TLC Foundation, Sunrise Cottage Ridgefield, Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association and the Westmorland Homeowners Association.

“Mary Pat embodies the phrase ‘Realtors do more than Sell Houses…they Build Communities”, said RBOR President Toni Riordan, “we congratulate her achievement and are honored to have her a member of The Ridgefield Board of Realtors.”

The Ridgefield Board of Realtors chartered in 1961 by the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is a local not-for-profit professional trade organization. It is the leading advocate for private property rights, housing and the real estate profession.