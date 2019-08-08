Marvel, Minecraft, and Doc McStuffins: RidgeCon is Saturday at library

John Casiello and Kristina Lareau take a minute out of their busy days at the Ridgefield Library to take a picture next to a cardboard cutout of The Hulk. Casiello is the library's adult collection specialist and Lareau is the head of children's services. The duo have been busy organizing the fifth annual RidgeCon event Aug. 9 and Aug. 10 at the library. The library's 50 or so pop culture cutouts range from Yoda to Harry Potter to Disney princesses to the cast of The Walking Dead to Dr. Who.

Families can join the RidgeCon fun on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with our all-age, awesome, free celebration of pop culture exploring the universes of Marvel, the Wizarding World of J.K. Rowling, DC Comics, Disney, Star Wars, Minecraft, Nintendo, and more! The day’s events include a Royal Tea and Sing-Along Storytime, face painting by Enchanted Garden, hair braiding by Whip Salon, a lightsaber demonstration with Ridgefield Kempo, Goofy Faces caricature artist, Candlewood Fencing combat demos, author Suzanne Nelson book signing, Pokemon round-robin tournament and free play, Superhero Joust, Doc McStuffins Animal Clinic, a performance by the Otter River Band, a costume and cosplay contest and fashion show, the Great RidgeCon Bake Off, raffles, crafts, and scavenger hunts.

You can still register for the library’s Summer Reading Program, A Universe of Stories. Log your summer reading minutes to earn rewards and raffle tickets. Reading and logging lasts until Aug. 31, and prizes and rewards are available for pick up until Sept. 7. Go to the library’s full event calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information.

Andy Forsyth is assistant director of the Ridgefield Library. Reach her at 203-438-2282 x11009 or ALForsyth@ridgefieldlibrary.org.