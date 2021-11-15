Martinez Guzman to enter final pleas in 2019 killing rampage

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Salvadoran immigrant who admitted killing four people in northern Nevada in 2019 is expected to plead guilty to all remaining related charges in Carson City Nov. 23 in the final leg of a plea deal that will spare him from the death penalty and send him to prison for life with no chance for parole.

Wilber Ernesto Martinez Guzman, 22, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Nov. 9 in Douglas County in the fatal shootings of Connie Koontz and Sophia Renken at their homes in Gardnerville during a two-week rampage in January 2019. He pleaded guilty in Washoe County on Oct. 21 to the same charges in the deaths of Gerald and Sharon David at their Reno home.