Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are moving slightly lower in early trading on Wall Street, weighed down by losses in energy and industrial companies .
Noble Energy fell 2.5% in the early going on Wednesday, and 3M lost 1.4%.
CVS Health jumped 4% after turning in quarterly results that easily beat analysts' forecasts, and HP soared 12% following reports that Xerox was considering a takeover bid for the company.
The S&P 500 fell 4 points, or 0.1%, to 3,070.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 27 points, or 0.1%, to 27,463. The Nasdaq fell 23 points, or 0.3%, to 8,411.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.82%.
