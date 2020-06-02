Mark Manchin named president of Glenville State College

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Harrison County schools Superintendent Mark Manchin has been named president of Glenville State College effective July 1, the college announced Tuesday.

Manchin was selected as the school's 25th president after interviews with five finalists on the Glenville campus last week.

Among his roles during a 44-year career in education, Manchin also has served as executive director of the West Virginia School Building Authority and oversaw school systems in McDowell and Webster counties.

The native of Farmington also served as a state senator from Kanawha County and on the Board of Governors at West Virginia University.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead Glenville State College and take on this new challenge in my long career in education,” Manchin explained. “I want to bring my experience to help Glenville bridge the gap between higher education and public education which is critical for our success.”