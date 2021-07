A crew of Marine Corps veterans recently took time off to restore the luster of one of Ridgefield’s most cherished monuments: the Veterans Memorial Monument at Lounsbury House.

Using stiff brushes, special stone cleaner and a lot of elbow grease, the Marines scrubbed the monument that honors those who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. They also spiffed up other monuments, plaques and benches in the park area that fronts the legendary mansion.