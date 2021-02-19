Marilyn Manson investigated in alleged domestic violence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rocker Marilyn Manson is involved in a domestic violence investigation concerning alleged incidents about a decade ago, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner also known as ‘Marilyn Manson,’ who works in the music industry,” a department statement said. “The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood."