Maricopa County to give election materials to Arizona Senate

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County officials agreed Wednesday to turn over a raft of election data and copies of all ballots from November's election to Republicans who control the Arizona Senate, settling a bitter dispute over subpoenas issued by the lawmakers who question how President Joe Biden won Arizona.

The agreement ends a three-week fight in which the Republican-majority county board said the Senate's requests were far out of bounds and likely to expose private voter information for political reasons.

The Senate, led by GOP President Karen Fann, had pressed ahead, saying they needed to audit the election results to ensure the county ran the election correctly and to craft new legislation addressing concerns of Republicans.

The agreement is a capitulation by the county supervisors, who had sought court orders to block the subpoenas. They argued that lawmakers sought election information that was illegal to share.

“Not only has the Board agreed to turn over all the relevant information we sought in our subpoenas so that we may perform an audit, but they also acknowledge that the Legislature is a sovereign power of the state and that the county is a political subdivision, and as such, the Legislature has the constitutional and statutory authority to issue subpoenas,” Fann said in a statement. She thanked board Chairman Jack Sellers for reaching the agreement.

Sellers sent Fann an unusual letter in which he acknowledged the county is a subdivision of the state and subject to its powers.

That acknowledgement was one of 10 points outlined in the agreement. Other items on the list provided by the Senate include security arrangements and a provision that anyone who audits election machines or software is certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. The deal includes a “logic and accuracy test” on election equipment, a review that was done before and after the election as required by state law.

Many Republicans have made unsubstantiated claims that the election results were fraudulent, despite multiple court rulings rejecting such allegations. The state Senate Judiciary Committee and Fann have said they are seeking election files to try to prove or disprove those claims.

They also pushed for an audit of voting machines and the software used to count the ballots, despite numerous checks and hand-count audits done by county and state officials before and after the election.

Attorneys for the Senate previously acknowledged in court papers that they also sought the information to provide Congress with information that might prevent Biden from taking office.

That point was rendered moot when Congress confirmed his Electoral College victory on Jan. 6 after mobs supporting then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an effort to prevent the final act of certifying Biden's victory.

The Democratic president took the oath of office at the Capitol Wednesday without Trump present.