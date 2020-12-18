Maricopa County to fight Legislature's election records ask

PHOENIX (AP) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted Friday to fight a sweeping subpoena issued by the state Senate seeking a raft of data and copies of all mail-in ballots cast in the Nov. 3 election that saw Democrat Joe Biden win the majority of votes in the county.
The five-member board dominated by Republicans voted 4-1 to file a court complaint seeking clarification about whether the county must comply with the subpoena. Republican Board Chairman Clint Hickman said the subpoena issued Tuesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee sought records that the Legislature itself has deemed to be private.