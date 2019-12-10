Maricopa County records 1st pediatric flu death this year

Metro Phoenix has recorded its first pediatric flu death this year, a reminder of the importance of vaccination, Maricopa County health officials said Tuesday.

The county Department of Health said the child who died was an infant under 6 months old and thus too young to be immunized through vaccination.

Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, the department's medical director for disease control, called the “incredibly sad case"" a reminder that the while flu is common, it can cause serious illness and even death.

Sunenshine said all people able to get the flu shot should do so to help slow the spread of the illness and to help protect those most at risk.

The department said there were no deaths among Maricopa County children last season but that three deaths occurred the season before.

The county has had 935 reported flu cases so far this season, about four times the number at the same time last season.

However, the department said it's too early to say how bad the current flu season will be.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone 6 months and older get the flu vaccine.