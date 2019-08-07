  • Get set, go. Runners edge to the front of the line at the annual Margarita Run 5K. The race started in the Union Savings Bank parking lot on Danbury Road and concluded in front of Southwest Cafe. Photo: Scott Mullin / For Hearst Connecticut Media / Scott Mullin ownership

    Get set, go. Runners edge to the front of the line at the annual Margarita Run 5K. The race started in the Union Savings Bank parking lot on Danbury Road and concluded in front of Southwest Cafe.

    Get set, go. Runners edge to the front of the line at the annual Margarita Run 5K. The race started in the Union Savings Bank parking lot on Danbury Road and concluded in front of Southwest Cafe.

    Photo: Scott Mullin / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Scott Mullin / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 3

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 3

Get set, go. Runners edge to the front of the line at the annual Margarita Run 5K. The race started in the Union Savings Bank parking lot on Danbury Road and concluded in front of Southwest Cafe.

Get set, go. Runners edge to the front of the line at the annual Margarita Run 5K. The race started in the Union Savings Bank parking lot on Danbury Road and concluded in front of Southwest Cafe.

Photo: Scott Mullin / For Hearst Connecticut Media