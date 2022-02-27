Mardi Gras Indian chief prepares for Fat Tuesday and Grammys REBECCA SANTANA, Associated Press Feb. 27, 2022 Updated: Feb. 27, 2022 8:11 a.m.
1 of11 Big Chief Monk Boudreaux sits in his home in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, preparing for Fat Tuesday and the Grammy awards. At 80 years old, Boudreaux is head of a Mardi Gras Indians group called the Golden Eagles, known both as a leading elders of the tradition and for a musical career that has spanned decades and taken him far from his hometown. This year finds Boudreaux preparing for both the first Fat Tuesday celebration in two years after the pandemic canceled last year's festivities, and for an April trip to the Grammys, where he is nominated for his first Grammy. Dorthy Ray/AP Show More Show Less
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — This time of year, there's really only one place you'll find Big Chief Joseph “Monk” Boudreaux: in his New Orleans house sewing beadwork with needle and thread as he puts together the elaborate outfits worn by the city's famed Mardi Gras Indians.
Almost every year since he was a child, Boudreaux has stepped out on the morning of Fat Tuesday in a new suit, created by his own hand, accompanied by other members of his “tribe” and singing the distinctive music he has helped share with the world.
REBECCA SANTANA