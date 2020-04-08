Marconi tells Ridgefield he’s ‘turned the corner’ in his battle with COVID-19

First Selectman Rudy Marconi assured Ridgefielders he's recovering well from COVID-19, and asked them to wear home-made masks if they can't avoid trips out in a April 7 message. First Selectman Rudy Marconi assured Ridgefielders he's recovering well from COVID-19, and asked them to wear home-made masks if they can't avoid trips out in a April 7 message. Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Marconi tells Ridgefield he’s ‘turned the corner’ in his battle with COVID-19 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Assuring Ridgefielders he’d “turned the corner” in his personal struggle with COVID-19, First Selectman Rudy Marconi thanked Ridgefield for their “outpouring of get well wishes” and delivered the harsh facts of the disease — 13 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday night, April 7, and 110 confirmed cases in town.

He echoed the CDC’s instruction that people should make their own face masks for any necessary trips out, and reiterated his pleas— and those of countless authorities — for people to stay home.

Marconi delivered his message in a CTAlert phone call received in homes around the town about 8:30 p.m.

The call said:

“Good Evening. This is First Selectman Rudy Marconi. I want to thank you for the outpouring of get-well wishes I have received as I recover from COVID-19. I assure you I am doing well and feel like I’ve turned the corner,” he said. “So, thank you again.”

Marconi then proceeded with updates on the situation in Ridgefield:

“Health Director Ed Briggs confirms that we have 110 COVID-19 cases reported with the expectation that these numbers will continue to climb,” Marconi said.

“Sadly, our death toll has climbed to 13 and this is a reminder of how diligent we must remain in keeping our most vulnerable population safe.”

(The 13 deaths now include: one that is the first fatality of a resident of Laurel Ridge Health Care Center, a nursing home; 11 from the Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings, an assisted living facility that shares a Route 7 campus with Laurel Ridge; and one from elsewhere in town.)

Other “updates” of relevant information from the town’s emergency management office, which Marconi read in his phone call, are as follows:

The CDC “recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”

“We ask that all Ridgefielders follow CDC guidelines and wear face coverings in public settings even if you do not have symptoms,” Marconi’s message said. “There are many recommended homemade options that can be fashioned from household items or common materials. This adds an extra measure of protection. However, continue to practice social distancing if you must go out.

“If you must go out, it is critical that you maintain 6-feet social distancing, the only tool we have to slow the spread of the virus. Group gatherings are prohibited by the Governor of Connecticut. If you have gathered in a group recently, please self-quarantine for 14 days before entering any public areas.

“The Ridgefield Police Department warns that residents should be alert to the many scams that are reaching out via phone, text and email. Please do not give out any personal information to unsolicited callers, emailers or texters. If you have any questions, call the Ridgefield Police Department non-emergency number: 203-438-6531. Please share this information with friends, family and neighbors.

To sign up to receive messages pertaining to Ridgefield, sign up for CTAlert.gov. For those without an email use: noemail@ridgefield.com. Be sure to put the town in the relevant field and check off how you would like to receive the message. Prioritize how to receive your messages or check phone only.

“Please,” Marconi ended his call, “stay home, stay safe, stay healthy. We will get through this.”