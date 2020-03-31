Marconi telephone messages: How to sign up

How do Ridgefielders sign up for First Selectman Rudy Marconi’s phone messages?

Town emergency management workers get the question a lot.

“The CERT Public Information office has spent a lot of time trying to simplify the directions, but for someone. not comfortable with technology, it can still be a challenge,” said Gerri Lewis, public information officer for the town’s emergency operations center.

Below is a simplified version of how to sign up, that the town would like people to share with anyone having difficulty signing up for the first selelctman’s periodic telephone messages.

The livestream talks Marconi also gives periodically — scheduled for Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays at 4 p.m. — are found at ridgefieldct.org, where past talks are also archived.

Below are the directions to sign up for Marconi’s CTAlert townwide phone messages:

Register with CTAlert to receive accurate Ridgefield-based notifications, via email, text message, home or cell phone

Login to www.ctalert.gov

To Register for CTAlert:

1. Click REGISTER FOR ALERTS

2. Click I UNDERSTAND and AGREE

3. SIGN UP to create an ACCOUNT: for those without email address, use noemail@ridgefield.com

4. Click small box, I ACCEPT; then create an account

5. Under “MY PROFILE” chose your time zone; complete “Here’s how to contact me” and prioritize method(s) of notification (phone, email, etc.)

6. Click SAVE and CONTINUE

7. Fill in Ridgefield as LOCATION; fill in address

8. Click VERIFY ADDRESS

9. Check THIS IS MY LOCATION

10. SAVE and continue MY LOCATIONS

11. SAVE and continue MY SUBSCRIPTIONS

12. Final review and click finish

13. Logoff

To Update your CTAlert notifications:

You must be registered at CTAlert.Gov before you can edit your profile

1. Click UPDATE YOUR PROFILE

2. Type in your USERNAME and PASSWORD

3. Click LOGIN

4. Under My Profile, Click EDIT

5. On PROFILE page change, delete or add phone numbers, e mail address(s), or text notification

6. Prioritize

7. Save

8. Logoff