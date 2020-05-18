Marconi returns to work at town hall

First Selectman Rudy Marconi is back on the job at town hall, after a coronavirus test from last week came out negative, ending over a month of recovery and self-quarantining after he came down with COVID-19 in the first few days of April.

“Great,” Marconi said when asked how it felt to be back in the office. “It’s good to be back in the routine. It was good to see everybody who works here, thanking them for everything they do. The town didn’t skip a beat, really.”

Monday’s update from the town Office of Emergency Management says Health Director Ed Briggs puts the town’s cumulative count of COVID-19 cases at 180, and says 40 people in town have died from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Also, thermometers are available to businesses and non-profits through a state program.

Here is the town Office of Emergency Management’s update for Monday:

RIDGEFIELD, May 18: First Selectman Rudy Marconi is back at his town hall desk after recovering from COVID-19, which he came down with in early April. He has been working from home using Zoom meetings, conference calls, emails and texting to manage town business for the last four weeks until he tested negative on Tuesday May 12 and doctors cleared him to return.

Most town services continue to be available to residents on-line at www.Ridgefieldct.org or by appointment at Town Hall.

Updates:

The State of Connecticut will be distributing 50,000 infrared thermometers it has secured for small businesses, nonprofits, and places of worship to support safe reopening activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Entities that would like to request a thermometer can fill out the forms located at ct.gov/coronavirus in the “Access to Personal Protective Equipment” section, or through the links provided below:

Small businesses: Any small business in the state that has between 2 and 100 employees are eligible to receive one thermometer per physical address. Eligible businesses seeking to request thermometers should go to https://www.ctcovidresponse.org/thermometer-request.

Nonprofits: Nonprofits located within Connecticut are eligible to receive one thermometer per physical address. To request thermometers for nonprofits, may click https://www.ctcovidresponse.org/thermometer-request. Social services and direct care nonprofits may request a thermometer through the process outlined in this memo: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Office-of-the-Governor/News/20200515-Nonprofit-Provider-Request-Form.pdf?la=en

Places of worship: Places of worship are eligible to receive one thermometer per physical address. To request thermometers for places of worship, click here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfHb5LQevnumN-5NF7p__6-6xhVuKD4t8KBFPc1onrcb_DdkQ/viewform

Only those who have ordered masks should pick them up at on Tuesday, May 19 at the Boys and Girls Club from 10-12. You must bring a printed paper copy of the email that you have received confirming distribution instructions. If you have questions email: pio@ridgefieldoem.org.

The State of Connecticut and the Connecticut Business & Industry Association (CBIA) is continuing their mask distribution program to businesses with less than 50 employees. Businesses are eligible to receive up to two surgical masks per employee. To apply please go to: https://www.ctcovidresponse.org/request-masks-for-ctsmall-business. Once you apply, check your email frequently for further instructions on pick up.

Reopen Ridgefield Guidelines can be found on the town website: www.ridgefieldct.org and on the ECDC website: www.ridgefieldct.com. For questions call the hotline: 203-431-2718.

If you want to register your business opening date and your service descriptions, call the hotline.

Health Director Ed Briggs reports there are 180 cumulative positive COVID-19 tests and sadly, 40 deaths, all but three associated with care facilities.

Reopen Ridgefield Hotline: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30p.m. Monday-Friday: 203-431-2718 — 24,900 people working together, to restore our vibrant economy, slowly and safely.