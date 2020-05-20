Marconi questions state on salons; Dog Park reopening!

With the statewide economic reopening scheduled to begin tomorrow, the Reopen RIdgefield has guidelines posted on the town website.

First Selectman Rudy Marcon is challenging the state’s reversal on allowing salons and barbershops to reopen. The town now counts 188 cumulative positive COVID-19 tests of Ridgefielders, and 41 deaths from the disease.

Another drive-through test planned at the end of the month. And the dog park will partially reopen under special rules.

The town Office of Emergency Management’s update release for Tuesday evening, May 19, follows:

RIDGEFIELD, CT: May 19, 2020: First Selectman Rudy Marconi reached out to State Senator Will Haskell yesterday requesting that those hair salons and barber shops that are ready to safely open be allowed to do so.

Yesterday the governor changed the reopening date until June for barber shops and hair salons. For a complete list of guidelines of what businesses can open on May 20, go to: https://portal.ct.gov/DECD/Content/Coronavirus-Business-Recovery/SectorRules-for-May-20-Reopen. There are also General Business Rules posted which say that businesses must limit maximum occupancy to 50% of usual occupancy.

Updates:

Reopen Ridgefield Guidelines can be found on the town website: www.ridgefieldct.org and on the ECDC (Economic and Community Development Commmission) website: www.ridgefieldct.com. All social distancing and face covering requirements are mandated by the State of Connecticut and businesses as well as patrons are asked to follow them. For problems or questions, call the hotline 203-431-2718. If you want to register your business opening date and your service descriptions, call the hotline. The 2-1-1 hotline is also available for questions, problems or complaints.I

Signage indicating that Face Coverings are required for entry are available for pick up by local businesses (one sign per door please). Pick up in the front door vestibule at Town Hall between 8:30-4:30 PM.

The dog park will be allowed to open with other outdoor facilities with very specific rules: No more than 50% of normal occupancy will be allowed, social distancing and face coverings are required for the people! A comprehensive list of other outdoor recreational activities is also available on the state website. These include, but are not limited to camping, golf, driving ranges, tennis, outdoor shooting ranges and equestrian (subject to Department of Agriculture guidance.). Residential camps are not open at this time.

Another drive through test for town residents will take place on Saturday, May 30th. Sign-up information is not yet activated and will be posted as soon as details are available.

The State of Connecticut will be distributing 50,000 infrared thermometers it has secured for small businesses, nonprofits, and places of worship to support safe reopening activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Entities that would like to request a thermometer can fill out the forms located at ct.gov/coronavirus in the “Access to Personal Protective Equipment” section. Follow the appropriate links for your business type.

The State of Connecticut and the Connecticut Business & Industry Association (CBIA) is continuing their mask distribution program to businesses with less than 50 employees. Businesses are eligible to receive up to two surgical masks per employee. To apply please go to: https://www.ctcovidresponse.org/request-masks-for-ctsmall-business. Once you apply, check your email frequently for further instructions on pick up.

Health Director Ed Briggs reports there are 188 cumulative positive COVID-19 tests and sadly, 41 deaths, all but four associated with care facilities.

Reopen Ridgefield Hotline: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, 203-431-2718 — 24,900 people working together, to restore our vibrant economy, slowly and safely.