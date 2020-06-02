Marconi, police condemn Floyd’s death

In a joint statement issued Monday afternoon, Ridgefield Police chief Jeff Kreitz (above) and First Selectman Rudy Marconi condemned the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis. In a joint statement issued Monday afternoon, Ridgefield Police chief Jeff Kreitz (above) and First Selectman Rudy Marconi condemned the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis. Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Marconi, police condemn Floyd’s death 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi and Police Chief Jeff Kreitz have issued a statement regarding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. The statement (below) was posted Monday afternoon on the Ridgefield Police Department’s Facebook page.

“We have all seen the disturbing footage from Minneapolis in which George Floyd tragically lost his life. The action of one officer and the inaction of others have left us all feeling appalled. We condemn the actions and inactions of the Minneapolis police officers shown in these images.

We fully understand the repercussions of this incident, how public trust and confidence in law enforcement has diminished as communities deserve the best from those who have taken the oath to serve and protect them. We strive to serve the community with the utmost honor and are committed to treating everyone with respect, fairness and dignity. The relationships that we have built with our community members is one that we do not take for granted.

We share in your feelings and uphold the highest levels of professionalism and training to serve you. We are always here for your questions and concerns.”