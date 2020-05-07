Marconi is doing well, despite positive test, town says

First Selectman Rudy Marconi is doing well and feeling great, the town's Office of Emergency Manageent said today.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi is largely recovered and feeling good despite his “presumptive positive” results from a test for the coronavirus following after his battle with COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, the town’s Office of Emergency Management said today.

The need for people to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing was emphasized in the town’s release, which also discusses Governor Ned Lamont’s plans to issue guidelines for re-opening and the town recovery team that is studying that situation.

Here is the town Office of Emergency Management’s Thursday, May 7 update release:

RIDGEFIELD, May 7, 2020:

First Selectman Rudy Marconi wants to assure everyone that he is doing great and feels fully recovered after his serious bout with COVID-19. While, he recently tested “presumptive positive,” he says that was not surprising.

His wife, Peggy, who tested negative in a follow up, said that they were told that many people test positive for weeks after they have recovered. That might not have been the news that the First Selectman wanted to hear because he is anxious to move from working at home to getting back to town hall. However, he says that he will adhere to all the regulations and will not be back in his office until his test is negative. He does add that it will be business as usual—just not from town hall.

According to Health Director Ed Briggs it isn’t unusual for people to carry the virus around even six weeks after they have completely recovered. This does not necessarily mean that a person is still infectious, but because the virus is so new and there are so many unknowns, an abundance of caution is being exercised by increasing the stay home period until negative tests are received.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi and Selectman Bob Hebert continue to lead a short-term recovery team to create specific rules for local businesses as the Governor plans for a May 20 reopening.

The Governor says that re-opening rules will be published approximately two weeks before the May 20th opening date in order to give people time to prepare.

The Governor made it clear yesterday that wearing masks/face coverings where it is not possible to maintain social distancing is mandatory. Places of business are allowed to enforce this rule. This does not apply to anyone for whom doing so would be contrary to his or her health or safety because of a medical condition.

Please note, usage criteria for CTAlert has changed and updates via phone that residents are accustomed to receiving are being reserved at this time for urgent or time sensitive messages. Please go to the town website (www.ridgefieldct.org) for the latest daily updates. You can also visit the Ridgefield Office of Emergency Management Facebook page.

The Governor has announced that camps can open as of June 29 with specific guidelines that will be announced on May 15.

With the anticipation of upcoming re-opening rules, residents are asked to continue to follow all executive orders which include social distancing, wearing face coverings and washing hands. The Governor also stresses that those who can work from home should continue to do so.

Stay home,stay safe, stay healthy.