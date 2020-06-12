Manhunt underway after Mississippi deputy shot, killed

MENDENHALL, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi law enforcement are searching for an escaped inmate in the shooting death of a Simpson County sheriff's deputy.

The deputy was shot Friday afternoon and flown to a hospital, WAPT-TV reported. Deputies said he later died.

The deputy’s name was not immediately released.

The shooting happened at a mental health center in Mendenhall, WJTV-TV reported. Further details were not immediately released.

Law enforcement are searching for Joaquin Stevens Blackwell, an escaped inmate believed to be involved in the shooting.

Blackwell, of Magee, is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.